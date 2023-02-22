SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Just when you thought cinnamon rolls couldn’t get any better, we have a recipe for raspberry cream cheese rolls! Miranda Sleeman, author of the cookbook FED Up! shares how she makes this delectable treat.

Ingredients:

Dough

● 1 Cup Warm Milk

● 2 packets of Instant Dry Yeast

● 1 tsp. Salt

● 3 T. Salted Butter softened

● 1 Large Egg

● 3- 3 ½ Cups all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Filling

● 8 oz Cream Cheese (softened)

● ¼ cup Butter (softened)

● ½ cup sugar

● 1 tsp. Raspberry Extract

● 1 tsp. Almond Extract

Raspberries

● 2- 3 packages of Fresh Raspberries

● 2 tsp. Cornstarch

*Don’t mix together til dough is rolled out to prevent raspberries from releasing too much liquid

Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting

● 2 Packages of Cream Cheese

● 1- ½ Cups Powdered Sugar

● 1 tsp. Raspberry Extract

● 1 tsp. Almond Extract

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine warm milk, yeast, sugar, salt, butter, and eggs. Add in flour. Using the dough hook, turn the mixer on low and incorporate all ingredients together.

2. Once the flour starts to incorporate, increase to a medium speed. Add more flour as necessary so that the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. The dough mixture should be soft and tacky, but not stick to your hands. Add more or less flour until the dough reaches the desired consistency.

3. Transfer the dough to a lightly greased mixing bowl. Cover with a towel and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

4. Lightly grease a baking sheet. Punch dough down and roll into a 12×18 inch rectangle.

5. Add the cream cheese filling onto your rolled dough and sprinkle with a mixture of sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Then top with the corn-starch covered raspberries and roll it up.

6. Let your roll rise for a second time on a sheet pan for 40 minutes. Slice your roll into 2-inch slices. Lay them flat on a baking sheet and let them bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes.

7. Top your warm and gooey rolls with the raspberry cream cheese frosting and dig in!

Find more delicious recipes like this one in Miranda’s digital cookbook FED Up! Find her on her website or Instagram.