SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Sarah England from Dinnertime Meals joined us on the show with a St. Patrick’s Day meal that the whole family will love. DinnerTime Meals is the catering partner of the Hibernian Society’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and will be providing the festival with traditional Irish food!

Shepherd’s Pie Recipe

Potato Layer Ingredients:

3 large russet potatoes

2 Tablespoons butter

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Meat Layer Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef or lamb, turkey

1 small onion chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2 Tablespoons flour

2 Tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 cups frozen peas and carrots

1/2 cup frozen corn

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

For the potato layer:

Peel potatoes and chop into small pieces. Place chopped potatoes in a large pot of water. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender. (About 15 – 20 minutes) Drain water from pot. Mash the potatoes. Add butter, milk and garlic powder. Continue to mash until no lumps remain. Cover potatoes and set aside. Preheat oven to 375° F. Grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with non-stick spray.

For the meat layer: