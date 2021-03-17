Irish dancers perform on St. Patrick’s Day!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

What’s a St. Patrick’s Day celebration without the entertainment?

Dancers Mia Leonelli, Emma McFee and Elle Deschenes from The Scariff School joined us for not one, but two Irish dances. They even taught Surae a few steps in the video above!

The Scariff School is Utah’s premier Irish dance school under the direction of former Lord of the Dance star Stephen Scariff. They currently have eight dancers qualified to compete at the World Championships in Belfast, Ireland 2022. Elle, Emma and Mia are qualified! Locations in Sandy, North Salt Lake, Logan and Alpine train dancers ages three and up, of all levels.



Learn more about The Scariff School at irishdanceinutah.com and on social media, Instagram: @Scariff School and Facebook: @Scariff School of Irish Dance .