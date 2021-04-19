Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Irish Cream Crème Brulee

We had Irish Cream Crème Brulee thanks to Chef Austin Buhler in the kitchen! Find Chef Austin Buhler on IG: @buhlersdisneydayoff and @unintentionalcandle.

Ingredients:

-3 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

-½ cup Irish Cream

-6 large egg yolks

-½ cup sugar

-1 Tbsp vanilla

-You will also need some hot water and then some extra sugar and a kitchen torch for finishing the top.

Instructions:

1. Heat your oven to 350*F. Do not use convection as this recipe does not work with convection settings.

2. Place the heavy cream and the Irish cream into a medium saucepot. Heat on a medium/low heat until scalding. You should see small bubbles starting to appear on the edges of the cream mixture.

3. In a mixing bowl, mix egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla.

4. Slowly whisk the hot cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture. You must do this slowly at the beginning to avoid heating the egg mixture too quickly and scrambling your egg yolks.

5. Pour the mixture into individual souffle or crème brulee cups. You can also bake this in one large 8×8 or similar pan. Place the cups or pan into a 2” deep pan and cover with foil.

6. Carefully place the pan into your oven to avoid spilling the custard. Lift one corner of the foil and pour in enough hot water to come halfway up your dishes.

7. Bake for 35 – 45 minutes or until the custard is set in the center. Carefully remove from the oven avoiding splashing water into your baked custards and avoiding splashing on yourself. Let cool in the water.

8. Once cool, remove from the water and sprinkle a thin layer of sugar over the top of the custard. Take your torch and brulee the top until the sugar turns brown and caramelized. Repeat this twice for each one for the best crunch effect.

9. Top with whipped cream and fresh berries for garnish.