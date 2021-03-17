Irish Boxty, traditional potato pancakes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

On St. Patrick’s Day, nothing else is acceptable in the kitchen than a traditional Irish meal!

Susan Stutchbury from An Exquisite Affair Catering joined us to make Irish Boxty, or Irish potato pancakes. Susan said the most popular version of the dish is made with grated raw potato, cooked mashed potato and flour, made into a batter with fresh milk and slow-cooked in a pan until golden brown.

She and her husband have been in the catering business for 27 years and are pleased to serve large events such as weddings, or private residences. Visit www.exquisiteaffaircatering.com for more information.

Irish Boxty

Makes: About 12 Boxty Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Raw potatoes, peeled

1 ½ cups Cooked potatoes, mashed

1 cup Flour

Salt and Pepper

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons Chopped Green Onions

½ cup Buttermilk

Directions: