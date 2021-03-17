Irish Boxty, traditional potato pancakes

On St. Patrick’s Day, nothing else is acceptable in the kitchen than a traditional Irish meal!
Susan Stutchbury from An Exquisite Affair Catering joined us to make Irish Boxty, or Irish potato pancakes. Susan said the most popular version of the dish is made with grated raw potato, cooked mashed potato and flour, made into a batter with fresh milk and slow-cooked in a pan until golden brown.
She and her husband have been in the catering business for 27 years and are pleased to serve large events such as weddings, or private residences. Visit www.exquisiteaffaircatering.com for more information.
Irish Boxty
Makes: About 12 Boxty Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups Raw potatoes, peeled
- 1 ½ cups Cooked potatoes, mashed
- 1 cup Flour
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 Egg
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Green Onions
- ½ cup Buttermilk
Directions:
- Grate the raw potatoes into a muslin cloth and squeeze as much liquid as possible into a bowl.
- Add grated potatoes to mashed potatoes. Add and combine all ingredients except buttermilk.
- Add milk to form a batter of pouring consistency. Depending on the potato, you may not need to use all the milk. If the batter is too heavy, add more milk.
- Drop a ladle full onto an oiled non-stick pan over medium heat and cook on the first side for 4 minutes (depends on how heavy the batter is and how much you use). Check color (should be a nice golden color) on the bottom. Adjust heat if necessary.
- Turn and cook on the other side for 4-5 minutes more, or until golden brown.
- Delicious immediately, but are best left overnight in a fridge and reheated in a pan with good butter.