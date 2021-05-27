Invite a live-action superhero to your next event

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nathan Gray, Utah Valley Spider-Man loves swinging into events and interacting with young heroes. He came by today to share his working experience.

Nathan Gray has been the Utah Valley Spider-Man for 3 years. His favorite part of being Spider-Man has been getting kids to eat his vegetables. His funniest experience working with kids was interacting with Dinosaur Kid.

Find Utah Valley Spider-Man this Summer:

Murray City Cultural Arts, ‘Arts in the Park’ 2021 Summer

Date: June 10th – series

Time: 2 PM

Location: Murray Park

Saratoga Springs Parade

Date: June 12th –

Time: 10 AM

Draper Daddy Daughter Dance

Date: June 18th

Time: 6:30 PM to 8 PM

Address: 944 Vestry Rd, Draper, UT

Provo City Movies in the Park, Spider-Man: Far from Home

Date: June 28th

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Rock Canyon Park, Provo

Murray Parade

Date: July 3rd

Time: 8:30 AM

Contact Utah Valley Spider-Man to book your next event online, and IG.