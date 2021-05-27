Invite a live-action superhero to your next event

Good Things Utah

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nathan Gray, Utah Valley Spider-Man loves swinging into events and interacting with young heroes. He came by today to share his working experience. 

Nathan Gray has been the Utah Valley Spider-Man for 3 years. His favorite part of being Spider-Man has been getting kids to eat his vegetables. His funniest experience working with kids was interacting with Dinosaur Kid.

Find Utah Valley Spider-Man this Summer:

Murray City Cultural Arts, ‘Arts in the Park’ 2021 Summer

Date: June 10th – series

Time: 2 PM

Location: Murray Park

Saratoga Springs Parade

Date: June 12th – 

Time: 10 AM

Draper Daddy Daughter Dance

Date: June 18th 

Time: 6:30 PM to 8 PM

Address: 944 Vestry Rd, Draper, UT

Provo City Movies in the Park, Spider-Man: Far from Home

Date: June 28th 

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Rock Canyon Park, Provo

Murray Parade

Date: July 3rd 

Time: 8:30 AM

Contact Utah Valley Spider-Man to book your next event online, and IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors