Invite a live-action superhero to your next event

Nathan Gray, Utah Valley Spider-Man loves swinging into events and interacting with young heroes. He came by today to share his working experience.
Nathan Gray has been the Utah Valley Spider-Man for 3 years. His favorite part of being Spider-Man has been getting kids to eat his vegetables. His funniest experience working with kids was interacting with Dinosaur Kid.
Find Utah Valley Spider-Man this Summer:
Murray City Cultural Arts, ‘Arts in the Park’ 2021 Summer
Date: June 10th – series
Time: 2 PM
Location: Murray Park
Saratoga Springs Parade
Date: June 12th –
Time: 10 AM
Draper Daddy Daughter Dance
Date: June 18th
Time: 6:30 PM to 8 PM
Address: 944 Vestry Rd, Draper, UT
Provo City Movies in the Park, Spider-Man: Far from Home
Date: June 28th
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: Rock Canyon Park, Provo
Murray Parade
Date: July 3rd
Time: 8:30 AM
Contact Utah Valley Spider-Man to book your next event online, and IG.