SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When we think of investing, we usually think of financial resources. However, investing in social resources is just as important, if not more so, when it comes to building strong families and communities. Aaron Shelley, author of “The Family Flywheel,” joined us on the show with some incite.

According to Shelley, the fundamental business system can be used to explain how resources can be used to create more resources. For example, Google and Walmart – both companies use resources (fuel) to take action and create more resources (fuel). Resources can be broken into financial, social, and human categories. Financial resources include money, tools, and property, while human resources include abilities, time, and health. Social resources, however, are often overlooked, despite being crucial to building strong families and communities.

In fact, Shelley argues that families are like businesses in many ways. Just as a business must invest in its employees, a family must invest in its members. This includes investing in social resources such as individual and group connections, reputation, and community involvement. This leads to more health, happiness, and success for families and a better society overall.

Get the family flywheel for free at thefamilyflywheel.com