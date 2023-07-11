SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Anjolie Karmen, Miss Utah Teen USA 2023, and Noelia Voigt Miss Utah USA 2023 joined our hosts to tell us about their crowning moment, and how they hope to use their title to help the state of Utah.

On July 8, live from the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, both young ladies were crowned, and GTU was honored to host Karmen and Voigt, at their first appearance with their brand-new title.

To hear more about their journey and their plans to help the state of Utah with their title, check out our video replay above.

