PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.

The Smiths have their own story of their son, Alex, who died by suicide three years ago. After his passing, the Smiths felt they had to honor their son and those who have been lost, along with survivors and those who have experienced loss of those they love to suicide. They started a support group in Park City, the place Alex grew up for most of his life and a place in need of a suicide survivor support group. This year, the Smiths are partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, they are hosting an event.

Greg Smith speaks of the healing and grieving process and how beneficial it can be to have support and know that nobody is alone.

People from all sorts of experiences are opening up about their own grief and helping each other to cope.

On Saturday, the Smiths and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are partnering up to help those who are grieving. On November 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Summit County Library in Park City. The goal is to provide support to those in need and pay tribute to those who have passed on. There will be an educational video on grief and suicide, along with a speaker.

This beautiful event is one to remember, honoring those who have been lost to suicide.

Website: https://afsp.org/international-survivors-of-suicide-loss-day