Justin and Lindsay Bowen, founders of Roam Humanitarian joined us on the show to share about the opportunities for service trips and church history tours.

ROAM Humanitarian has been in the travel industry for over 10 years. It all started when Justin worked for National Geographic. Years later, the couple started their own youth travel company known as Illuminate Trips. The non-profit became available last year for families and adults 8 years and older to have a one-of-a-kind service experience. Its mission is to serve those in need both abroad. Attendees can expect to work hard and play hard!

Upcoming expeditions include 3 service expeditions in Tanzania, Fiji, and Peru in November.

Get $250 off an expedition when you mention Good Things.

Learn more about each expedition and apply at roamhumanitarian.org

Instagram: @roam.humanitarian