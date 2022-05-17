Courtney Ottis revisits us today in the studio to show us three different spots to explore international cuisines and flavors. If you’re looking for your new favorite spot, look no further than these three restaurants!

La Garnache: The owners of this restaurant hail from Mexico City, bringing the city’s traditional and regional flavors to Herriman. Since its opening in 2020, the owners have built their restaurant with the intention of focusing on appreciating the regional differences in Mexican food. Their home region, Mexico City, is unique in its cuisine and they bring its specific regional flavors to their guests, creating a unique dining experience for all who visit.

Rio Açaí Bowl: This açaí spot is perfect for achieving that beach-life feeling without having to leave the Salt Lake Valley. The owners take inspiration from their two-month trip to Brazil a year ago with their three daughters. Wanting to show appreciation for authentic açaí which is native to the Amazon and can only be found in Brazil, they opened their business to bring the authentic atmosphere and flavors to the Salt Lake area. Viewers can receive free Brazilian cheese bread with any açaí bowl if they mention the show!

Doki Doki Desserts: If you’re looking for Japanese cuisine beyond ramen, look no further than this spot, owned by Irie, a 30-year-old Vietnamese immigrant. Irie fell in love with Japanese dessert when she first moved to Los Angeles. Coming here, Irie found that there weren’t any Japanese dessert spots in Utah, so she decided to change that, opening Doki Doki Desserts to combine common Japanese techniques with Western flavors. Viewers can receive 15% off their order using the code GTU at the kiosk check out!

Follow Courtney on IG @seekinggoodthings and TikTok: seekinggoodthings