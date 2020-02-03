Intermountain Healthcare is Building the Nation’s Model Health System for Children

Intermountain Healthcare in January announced an exciting plan to build the nation’s model health system for children that will enhance the health of children throughout the Intermountain West. It will build upon the impact Primary Children’s Hospital has made in the community to launch a series of facilities, programs, initiatives, and networks that make up this new health system.

The new system is a collaboration of Intermountain Healthcare, Primary Children’s Hospital, and University of Utah Health.

It’s anticipated that this model health system for children will require $500 million for projects, programs, and facilities that serve children throughout the Intermountain West. This commitment inspired a $50 million gift from Utah businesswoman, Utah Jazz owner, civic leader, and philanthropist Gail Miller and the Miller family.

Intermountain’s goal is to make Utah the home of the nation’s healthiest children in a number of ways — including by helping them before they get sick.

One key element of the model health system will target kids’ emerging health needs in innovative ways.

– Kids experiencing traumatic events will be able to access help that can lower their risk for health issues later in life.

– Traumatic events don’t only affect a child’s mental health. They also put kids at far greater risk for developing disease, including heart disease and even cancer.

– The model health system will have a coordinated Healthy Kids program to help children experiencing traumatic events and include partnerships with Utah schools and community groups.

– Additional mental and behavioral health services to help children and teens before crisis strikes.

> This will include new locations, call centers, telehealth and response capabilities.

> It also will include collaborations with community organizations.

When kids get sick, Intermountain Healthcare will build new ways help bring Primary Children’s expertise to them, both inside and outside of the hospital. This includes efforts to strengthen Primary Children’s Hospital and extend excellence and pediatric care across the Intermountain West:

The Primary Children’s cancer treatment center and newborn ICU are being upgraded.





A Fetal Center is coming to Primary Children’s Hospital, where expectant mothers can be admitted and receive care for their unborn babies — including fetal surgeries to help babies thrive after birth.





The new Primary Children’s Center for Personalized Medicine, a collaboration with University of Utah Health, is bringing life-changing treatments to children with devastating diseases, and more are sure to come.





A new Primary Children’s satellite campus in Lehi will bring care closer to home in fast-growing Utah County. It will be five stories high and have beds for 66 children. One floor will be devoted to Behavioral Health Services. There also will be trauma services, intensive care, surgical services, and outpatient clinics.





Families who live in other areas in Utah and surrounding states will receive better access to Primary Children’s services. TeleHealth technologies will expand to bring Primary Children’s expertise to other hospitals, and pediatric emergency clinicians will be more accessible in rural areas.





Teen-to-adult transition programs will help children with serious conditions such as diabetes and cystic fibrosis access seamless care as they grow to adulthood.





More information on Intermountain’s model health system for children is available at intermountainhealthcare.org/newsroom/.

