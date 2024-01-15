MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – New moms with questions or concerns about breastfeeding are now able to see an international board-certified lactation consultant over telehealth, thanks to an innovative new program launched by Intermountain Health in Utah and Idaho.

The program offers video visits for new mom who have questions or concerns about breast feeding, through Intermountain’s well-known telehealth platform, Connect Care.

“It’s often day three or day four after childbirth when breastfeeding is the hardest,” said Maurine Cobabe, MD, associate medical director for telehealth services at Intermountain Health, who has led the new program. “And that’s typically after moms have gone home from the hospital, when their milk transitions from colostrum to really coming in, and they’re on their own to continue breastfeeding without the help of nurses or lactation consultants in the hospital.”

The idea for the telehealth lactation program came out of the pandemic, but as COVID-19 subsided, there were more government restrictions about who could provide care from the hospital over telehealth, which gave lactation consultants the idea to address breastfeeding needs with outpatient video visits, according to Dr. Cobabe.

“It’s common to have challenges with breastfeeding. There is a learning curve. I had challenges with breastfeeding, too. My milk supply came in after I got home from the hospital, but I began pumping and then without guidance had overabundance of supply for a long time,” said Dr. Cobabe.

In Utah, 92 percent of moms initiate breastfeeding, according to state data from 2020. But at six months, only 64 percent of Utah moms are breastfeeding.

“It’s important to get the most current and up to date information about breastfeeding. Friends and family may mean well, but they may not have the most up to date information. Some breastfeeding recommendations can change, even since a recent, previous birth,” she added.

Intermountain Health is focused on wellness and raising awareness about the health benefits for mom and babies who breastfeed for up to two years, which is the current recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Research has found that breast milk is the best food for infants and breastfeeding is associated with decreased risk for infant morbidity and mortality. It’s also been shown that breastfeeding moms have lower incidences of breast and ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes and postpartum depression.

Dr. Cobabe gives an example that there are new science-based standards for treating plugged milk ducts and early mastitis, which is an inflammation or infection of the breast. The condition should be treated with cold compresses, rather than warm compresses as indicated in the past.

With many moms doing short, 24-hour hospital stays, there is so much information for nurses and lactation consultants at the hospital to go over with moms about their own healing and how to care for a baby, that a mom’s retention of all the information is not the greatest.

It’s helpful for moms to learn all they can about breastfeeding before they deliver at the hospital. Breastfeeding is covered in Intermountain’s childbirth preparation class and there is also a separate breastfeeding class offered during pregnancy.

Telehealth lactation consultations are a real convenience for new moms at home who are still healing from childbirth and have a baby who is just a few days old. It’s difficult to pack up and go for an in-person visit.

Telehealth lactation consultation visits can help with these breastfeeding challenges:

Milk supply

Breast and nipple soreness

Feeding positioning of baby

Pumping breastmilk

Plugged milk ducts

Engorgement

Mastitis

Supplementation and bottle feeding

Transition back to work

Re-lactation

Weaning

In-person lactation consultation visits work better for:

Challenges with baby latching on properly

Baby being tongue-tied, etc.

Choosing the size of a breast pump flange

Concerns about baby being underweight (pre and post weight from pediatrician’s office required).

Many moms leave the hospital breastfeeding, but many moms stop before they want to and Intermountain’s Connect Care telehealth lactation consultation appointments are available to support moms in their breastfeeding goals.

New moms will want to check with their insurance and ask if telehealth visits are covered. The Intermountain Connect Care telehealth lactation visits are covered by Select Health insurance.

For more information about virtual or in-person lactation consultations, visit the Connect Care lactation support webpage at intermountain health.org.

Intermountain also has a virtual breastfeeding class available for expectant parents. It’s a one session, two-hour class and offered often. Cost is $15.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.