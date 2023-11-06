Jubilee of Trees to Celebrate 40 Years of Helping St. George Residents Live Healthier Lives by Expanding Vital Surgical Services to Meet Growing Need in Southern Utah

St. George, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “We are grateful for our community volunteers and supporters, who have been working for months to support this cherished philanthropic event,” said Collin Searle, associate vice president of programmatic giving for the Intermountain Foundation. “We invite the southern Utah community and others visiting the area to join us and help expand and provide much-needed surgical services in the area.”

Tickets are available at https://JOT23.eventbrite.com.

The need for surgical services is rapidly growing in the region. St. George is Utah’s third-fastest-growing city-an area with the highest percentage of seniors in the state.

The hospital is adding up to seven new surgeons every year to accommodate the increased demand, but additional space and technology are needed to better meet community needs now and in the future.

Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital is a high-level trauma center. Because of that, it’s critical to maintain 24-hour trauma services and surgical coverage by general and specialty surgeons, including cardiology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, and critical care.

That expertise was urgently needed by Brittany Millington, a mother of 4-year-old twins and a nurse at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, when she suffered a rare and serious injury on an outing with friends last year.

During a late-evening snowstorm in Enterprise, Utah, Brittany slipped and fell while walking back to her friend’s vehicle. Her leg dislocated and was positioned sideways from the knee down. Unable to relocate the leg herself, she realized she’d need to find shelter from the snow quickly. She managed to pull herself to the vehicle before passing out from the pain.

Her friend later found, and stayed, with Brittany until an ambulance arrived. First responders sedated Brittany with IV medication and put her leg back into place. But they couldn’t detect a pulse on her foot. She had ruptured her femoral artery, torn her ligaments, and had compartment syndrome, which is when the injury puts intense pressure on the muscle and can lead to permanent damage or death without treatment.

She needed surgery right away to save her leg. The hospital called in an extra trauma surgeon to take care of her.

Brittany’s next memory is waking up from surgery with two pins in her femur, two more in her tibia, and four rods to hold her leg in alignment.

“They told me I’d almost lost my leg, and if it hadn’t been for the operating room team, I wouldn’t be able to walk normally. I’m very, very fortunate and grateful for everyone,” she said.

Brittany has required additional surgeries and follow-up care while healing. She is physically active again, and even able jump on the trampoline with her children.

“They were really excited about that one,” she said. “I’m a very hands-on mom. They’re my world. Now I can run with them and play.”

The Jubilee of Trees will not only help increase access to surgical services in St. George area communities, but help upgrade technology to allow more precise, less invasive surgical procedures that yield better outcomes and shorter healing times.

“With your support, care at our hospital will continue to exceed expectations as this region has become one of the most sought-after destinations to live the healthiest life possible,” said Patrick Carroll, MD, neonatologist and medical director of Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. “Join us at this year’s Jubilee of Trees, and our efforts to continue to push the boundaries of healthcare and to redefine what’s possible in emergency care delivered locally and beyond.”

For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/foundation/jubilee-of-trees.

