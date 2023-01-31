Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Intermountain Health and the American Heart Association are working to raise awareness about women and heart disease ­– and want every woman in Utah to know what she can do to reduce her risk of developing heart disease –– the #1 killer of both woman AND men in the world.

February is American Heart Month and this Friday, February 3, 2023, is National Wear Red Day when the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. Intermountain and the AHA are asking every Utahn to put on their best red attire, too. The goal of National Wear Red Day is to bring greater attention to heart disease as the leading cause of death for all Americans.

As part of National Wear Red Day is the Go Red for Women Campaign movement, which helps fund lifesaving women’s research, advances public health policy, and works to close the gender gap in research and STEM.

Now in its 19th year, Go Red for Women creates a platform for ALL women to address their greatest health risk, which is cardiovascular disease. Intermountain Health is the Go Red for Women platform sponsor in Utah.

By wearing red on Friday, you can help the women in your life, and reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease by building awareness.

Why Greater Awareness is Vital in Utah

–– One in 4 Utah adults are living with high blood pressure, yet only 1/3 of people know that high blood pressure is the greatest risk factor for both heart disease and stroke.

–– The AHA and doctors are finding that younger women, women of color, and women in under-resourced areas, aren’t aware that cardiovascular disease is their number one health threat.

–– Utahn women are encouraged to “Be the Beat” for themselves and their loved ones by finding simple ways to improve their health such as getting enough sleep, managing stress, being physically active or focusing on nutrition. Small actions build up to big changes over time.

For more information or to learn more about the Go Red for Women campaign, go to goredforwomen.org.

