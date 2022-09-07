(Good Things Utah) The number one ranked small community hospital in the nation is in Sandy, Utah.

Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy is ranked as the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune/Merative as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list.

“This recognition, which was earned in the face of a pandemic, shows how dedicated the physicians and caregivers are at our hospital,” said David Hurst, nursing administrator of Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy. “Their commitment to the community in helping people live the healthiest lives possible is what sets them apart in providing such a high level of care.”

This marks the eighth year that Intermountain Alta View Hospital has been ranked on this list, but the first time the Sandy community hospital has been ranked number one in the nation.

Merative, formally IBM Watson, is a data analytics and technology partner for the health industry. They use data to evaluate 2,650 hospitals to come up with their list of Top 100 Hospitals in the country. The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance.

Several other Intermountain Healthcare hospitals were also honored on this year’s Fortune/Merative list of top hospitals.

“The organizations on this year’s 100 Top Hospitals list represent those that held up best against the pandemic’s ongoing stress test. They achieved better results than peer institutions on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health,” noted the Fortune list.

Other factors considered in this year’s rankings included a hospital’s community contributions and equity of care.

Intermountain has put a major focus on improving access to care in underserved communities while also putting resources towards the social determinants of health.

By funding programs around housing and food insecurity, Intermountain is making an impact on the factors outside a hospital which impact a person’s well-being.

Other Intermountain facilities honored on this year’s list include Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, which was ranked sixth in the nation for medium-sized community hospitals. It was the only hospital in Utah to make the list in this category.

Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City was ranked 19th in the country for teaching hospitals. Intermountain Riverton Hospital and Cedar City Hospital were also ranked on the list for small community hospitals.

To see all the hospitals on this year’s Top 100 list, click here.

*Sponsored Content.