SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) Seeing a dinner and show is the perfect Valentine’s Day date. ‘Forever More! An Interactive Valentine’s Theatrical Extravaganza’ is a fun way to be with your Valentine and elevate date night. Playwright, Producer and actress Julie-Anne Liechty joined with director Christy Summerhays came to the GTU set to talk with the hosts about the show and The Scaffold Theatre.

An original play by Liechty, who portrays “Venus” in the show, ‘Forever More!’ is a first of its kind. Inspired by classic Halloween and Christmas shows and activities, Liechty felt there was both a lack of activities on Valentine’s Day as well as a lack of plays that are based on the holiday. “It’s not only fun and energetic, but it also has scenes from [classic plays such as] ‘Romeo and Juliet’, [and]’Pride and Prejudice’,” said Summerhays. “[They are] just the most romantic scenes you can imagine.”

Liechty also is the founder of Scaffold Theatre, that celebrates both time-honored productions and works by up-and-coming local artist. “We wanted to bring classic theatre to Salt Lake and we also wanted to produce new works,” said Liechty. “We thought it would be really fun to be able to draw people in if we did some holiday shows.” This show was created by local theatre artists. The writer, producer, actors, director and stage manager are all Utah based. We even got a sneak peek of the show and featured.

This show is for single and coupled people alike and appropriate for all ages. ‘Forever More’ runs from Feb. 2-4, 9-11, 13 and 14. All shows start at 7 p.m. The Scaffold Theater is located at 740 W 1700 S in Salt Lake City. Get $3 off your ticket with promo code 3GTU.