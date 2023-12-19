SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Build deeper emotional connection with those in your life with a fun game. Melissa Price is the CEO of Creative Family Connection, and creator of the Emotion Commotion card game. She believes that learning emotional intelligence is fun and easy when you play with your emotions!

Inspired by a life impacted by addiction, Price created this educational card game called “Emotion Commotion” to help families explore emotional intelligence in a fun and interactive way. This game offers a unique approach to understanding emotions and enhancing family connections.

The game helps players expand their emotional vocabulary, helps them practice observing body language and tone of voice, moves them through emotional regulation, and helps them connect through vulnerability in a safe space as we play.

Visit https://emotioncommotiongame.com/ to get 20% off with code: 20%OFF and follow along on social media facebook.com/emotioncommotion You can also find free emotion regulation tools the whole family can use on her website.