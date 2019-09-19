Instant Pot Mac & Cheese

In the kitchen today, Lisa Childs from @instantpot_cooking showed us a quick and fool-proof way to make mac and cheese. It is a fan-favorite among kids and is perfect for busy days.
Here’s the recipe:
- Choose your favorite boxed mac and cheese
- Combine noodles and water directly into the Instant Pot
- Use manual high pressure to cook for 3 minutes with a 3-4 minute natural pressure release
- Open lid and stir noodles to break up the pasta
- Add called for amounts of milk and butter
- Serve and enjoy!
For a complete walk through of the recipe, visit triedtestedandtrue.com.