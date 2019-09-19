Instant Pot Mac & Cheese

A child's education and experience in school is greatly impacted by what happens at home. Helicopter parenting can be too invasive and hands-off parenting can become to unattached. Hilary Scharton has the formula for the perfect balance of parenting.

According to Scharton, communication between the parent and the teacher is essential for a child's well-being. Parents should ask what the teacher's preferred method of communication is and use it often. This connection allows an easy way to explain and explore how a child learns and what they need in the classroom.