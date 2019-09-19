Instant Pot Mac & Cheese

In the kitchen today, Lisa Childs from @instantpot_cooking showed us a quick and fool-proof way to make mac and cheese. It is a fan-favorite among kids and is perfect for busy days.

Here’s the recipe:

  1. Choose your favorite boxed mac and cheese
  2. Combine noodles and water directly into the Instant Pot
  3. Use manual high pressure to cook for 3 minutes with a 3-4 minute natural pressure release
  4. Open lid and stir noodles to break up the pasta
  5. Add called for amounts of milk and butter
  6. Serve and enjoy!

For a complete walk through of the recipe, visit triedtestedandtrue.com.

