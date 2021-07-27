Chef J. Looney, Executive Chef of The Culinary Evangelist, came by to show us how to make a tasty Instant Pot Italian Beef.

Instant Pot Italian Beef

Ingredients:

-3 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck

-4 Tbsp butter (pork fat for paleo)

-1 large red onion, peeled and sliced

-6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

-20 pepperoncini peppers (mild or hot)

-1/4 cup pepperoncini juices

-1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

-1 cup beef broth

-2 Tbsp brown sugar (or palm sugar)

-1 Tbsp dried Italian seasoning

-1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

Directions:

1.Set the Instant Pot on Sauté. Add the butter, onions, and garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes to soften the onions.

Once the onions are soft, place the beef down in the bottom of the Instant Pot. 2.Meanwhile, cut the beef chuck into four large chunks. Add the pepperoncini, pepper juice, Worcestershire sauce, beef broth, sugar, Italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper.

3.Lock the lid into place. Then set the Instant Pot on the Meat setting or Pressure Cook High for 50 minutes.

4.Once the timer goes off, turn off the Instant Pot. Perform a Quick Release. Once the steam valve drops, it’s safe to open the lid.

5.Use tongs or forks to shred the beef into the juices. Taste, then salt and pepper as needed.

6.Serve as-is for a low-carb meal or serve on sub rolls with provolone cheese.

Find Chef J. Looney online.

Find The Culinary Evangelist online.