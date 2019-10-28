Instagram is getting rid of filters

Lead actor Amanda Morris describes Salt Lake Acting Company's current production, Form of a Girl Unknown as, "a coming of age story about a girl who's on the verge of womanhood, who goes on a journey to self."

Originally from Jamaica, Amanda is a New York Based actor. She tells us that her character, twelve year old Amali, is "hungry for knowledge, and always trying to educate herself more, which is something I love about her. So even though she knows a lot because she reads a lot, as she says, she also knows that there's something more to learn."