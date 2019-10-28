Instagram is getting rid of filters

- On Good Things Utah today – Make sure you head to our abc4.com/contests and enter to win a trip to LA for the American Music Awards. Plus, Instagram says it’s removing several popular filters. Will it help with positive mental health? Plus, what is the right age to leave your kids at home alone? A new survey of social workers says it shouldn’t be before the age of 12. And what is the trick to get your kids to enjoy reading? Surae says graphic kids novels just might be the magic ticket.
- And finally, the list is out! What are the naughtiest boy and girl names? And did your child’s name make the list? Join us this morning for Good Things Utah.