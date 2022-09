In light of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, author, Krista M. Isaacson, joined us on the show to share her new book, Unbearable Burden. It beautifully shares the unique story of her two-year-old daughter’s battle with cancer, first symptoms, diagnosis, and her death. She shares how she learned to turn that unbearable burden into a bearable one.

Paperback and ebook versions of the book are for sale on Amazon.

Website: KristaMIsaacson.com

Facebook: Krista M. Isaacson

Instagram: Kristamisaacson