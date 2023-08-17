SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Ignite a spark of kindness in the hearts of your little ones with Viviane Quintela, the Co-Founder of Tiny Power Co. Viviane shared how to instill kindness in our children, ensuring they grow up to be compassionate and empathetic individuals who make the world a better place.

Viviane’s mission is all about nurturing young hearts through innovative methods. She hosts a podcast that focuses on different values and shines light on people’s stories. The theme for the month of August is Kindness. She is offering free printables that include Back to School Kindness Affirmation Cards, charming Kindness Coloring Pages for friends, and an inviting Back to School Banner.

Connect with Tiny Power Co. on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok (@tinypowerco)