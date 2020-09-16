Inspired to organize your closet? Nicea just tackled hers!

I want my children to have the same experience. I want to be able to look them in the eye and say, "This is your body, your choice, your pain. You get to own it all." I want them to know that I don't see their bodies as an extension of mine, that they are an entirely separate people with power over what they do to themselves. Bodily autonomy is the gift I want to give them, not the gift of some sparkly gems from the mall.

Because of her needle phobia, I have often wondered if she will ever choose to pierce her ears. I'm thinking that the promise of girly, shiny things will be too much of a temptation when she's about 12 or 13, and and then she will trudge into the piercing shop as if going to the executioner. I'll have to make sure they do both ears at once because I've had visions of her completely freaking out after the first one gets done like her cousin did. (That should be a fun day for all of us, and maybe this gets to be her dad's job.)