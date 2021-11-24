Inspirational quotes to use at Thanksgiving dinner and is the five second rule real?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Wednesday or Thanksgiving Eve! It's going to be a chilly day across the state thanks to the cold front that passed by last night. As for the chance for any wet weather, we could see a few spotty light snow showers in the mountains through the early afternoon, but everyone else gets dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime highs will be below average across the board. Along the Wasatch Front, it's the upper 30s and low 40s, the Wasatch Back and northern Utah will be in the 30s, and most of southern Utah will be in the 40s except for places like St. George and Bluff getting into the low and mid-50s. Also given a steady northerly breeze it will feel about 5-10 degrees cooler than it will be in most locations so make sure you have an extra layer!