SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Shining light on survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a whole new way. After supporting her best friend through her breast cancer diagnosis, Dana Klein wanted to share her story in a special way. As an artist and author, what started as a passion project turned into a beautiful book.

This magical photo book features local breast cancer survivors. Some include Mary Chamberlain, Julia Garland, and Kristina Worthington who joined us on the show today. Each spent time with Dana sharing their stories of trial and triumph. Dana helped discover the strength within each survivor’s journey and narrowed it down to one word. The ladies shared words like Fight, Hope, and Rebirth.

What is now an inspirational coffee table book titled “Images of Hope” is not only helping women feel beautiful again, but spreading hope to others through their inspiring personal messages.

Images of Hope can be found at www.danakleincreative.com/book and on Amazon. You can also follow along on Instagram @danakleincreative