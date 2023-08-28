LOGAN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dr. Tyler. Lefevor, associate professor in psychology at Utah State University, joined us on the show to share the findings of a decade-long study on LGBTQ+ Latter-day Saints,

The research reveals that LGBTQ+ individuals face up to four times higher risks of mental health conditions compared to cisgender, heterosexual counterparts. The study delves into the impact of faith on mental health, evolving religiosity, and LGBTQ+ engagement within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The findings emphasize family support in faith-based conversations and offer research-based recommendations for supporting LGBTQ+ individuals, backed by resources like Sexual and Gender Minority Support Services at USU, lbgtqtherapists.com, and lbgtqmormonresearch.com.