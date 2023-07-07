SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)–

Ink Against Cancer is a non profit supporting over 60+ cancer warriors. They are dedicated to raising cancer awareness and essential funding for cancer warriors. With an amazing volunteer staff, they are able to host incredible events to bring the community together and raise funds.

The 7th annual Ink Against Cancer: Ink and Art event will be on July 8-9, 2023 here in Salt Lake City, Utah. This event is a unique annual fundraiser event bringing together tattoo artists, vendors and artists of all different mediums in a neutral and positive space. This allows everyone to help make a difference and raise funds for the cancer warriors. 26 tattoo artist will be participating at this event and you will not want to miss out!

For more information visit their website.