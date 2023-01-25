- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kass Martin is our guest host on the show today! Utah native Kass is a wife and mom of three who has been involved in the Zumba world for more than twelve years. Her teaching has taken her to 60 different countries and she posts and regularly interacts with her more than two hundred fifty thousand followers daily on social media. Today she shares with us how she handles negative comments and if having a “thick skin” helps.
- Plus, according to a study, all your smarts come from your mama, whether you like it or not. Let’s break down the science for those who may be a little rusty. Women have the XX chromosome and men have the XY chromosome. A chromosome is like a hard drive, that lives in our cells. It transports our genes to our offspring. And according to this study, our intelligence comes straight from those really important X chromosomes; and since our mothers have TWO of those bad boys, it’s twice as likely our intelligence comes from our maternal side. Don’t worry, dads! Your effort isn’t for naught! The same study suggests that the XY chromosomes contribute to the physical aspect of your children. Of course, these tests were all done on mice, but there’s a pretty good chance this information is accurate for humans, too.
- And when was the last time you said you were proud…of yourself? One author says this: “When’s the last time you actually took a minute to acknowledge yourself and say “Wow, that was pretty awesome.” If you asked me back in 2017 I’d say… never? As women, I think we often don’t spend enough time patting ourselves on the back for things that we’ve overcome or goals that we’ve met. Perhaps we see it as being conceited or perhaps our plates are just so full that we jump right on to the next thing. But sitting in on those two events really made me realize that that needs to change. Since then, I’ve also joined a group of fellow business owners where we help each other overcome struggles by sharing things that we have accomplished. The combination of these three boosts of pride been really empowering for me.” Join us as the hosts share their experiences and discuss these Hot Topics and more this morning on Good Things Utah.