Indulge in heavenly scones and frybread from a family food truck

Scones, and gourmet drinks…can you think of a better combo? Glenn Peters, owner of Sconey Island Food Truck came by to showcase his incredible family business.

The Peters family started making scones and hot chocolate in their neighborhood “Maple Hollow” nearly 15 years ago for Halloween.

It got to the point where they were serving around 500 people every year becoming the favorite stop for all the trick or treaters. Carrie’s hot chocolate is unmatched, and her scones became a huge hit. As their family grew older, they decided to start a business. Because Glenn and Carrie both had backgrounds in food and drink service a food truck made sense. Scones and hot chocolate were an obvious choice for the menu and Sconey Island was born.

The dough is risen fresh and cooked to order and the toppings are just too hard to choose. A Sconey drink just cannot be described, creamy and delicious is all that can be said. Hot in the winter and iced in the summer; once you try one, you will be hooked. Sconey Island food truck is fast, fun, and delicious. The only problem people have is deciding on what flavor to order.

Find Sconey Island Food Truck online, IG and FB.