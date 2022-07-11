Pickle Ball seems to be the sport of the summer but with all the craze, all the courts seem so busy. Well, no need to stress because there is a solution for you that is continuing to grow around the valley. We spoke with Tyler Loong and Jorge Barragan from The Picklr as they shared their unique facility.

The Picklr is an indoor, air-conditioned, pickleball facility that is open twenty-four hours a day. They have two locations right now in Uinta and Jordan, but there are five more to come in the next year in West Jordan, Sandy, St. George, Kaysville, and Loveland, Colorado. Pickleball is fun for all ages because it is easy to learn and at Picklr you can avoid the heat and the harsh environment that can turn people away. It is also a daily friendly sport that everyone of all levels can play together. If you are interested in giving it a try, stop by the Picklr at any time to learn the rules of the game for free. Don’t worry if you don’t have a partner to play with, the facility is very inclusive and you can make friends upon arrival.

Go to thepicklrshop.com to get 20% off of all Pickleball gear

Visit thepicklr.com to reserve courts or to learn more about the facility

Instagram/Facebook: ThePicklr