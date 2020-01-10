Indoor care for succulents during the winter months

It would seem that succulents are an easy plant to care for… but for whatever reason, they’re most easiest to kill. Thankfully, Bonnie Clayton, owner of This Succulent Life joined us to share a few tips to take care of your succulents.

Bonnie said that neglect is best for these plants and as long as you pay attention, they’ll tell you what they need. A lot of water is not one of those things. Bonnie suggests watering the roots once per month. You want to avoid getting the actual plant wet because it can alter their climate/state.

If gnats or other small bugs are an issue, mix a solution of water and rubbing alcohol and spray it on your plant. Then take a q-tip to wipe the bugs off.

For more succulent care tips or to purchase one of Bonnie’s creations, visit her Instagram: @this_succulent_life .