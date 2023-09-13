Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, shares the details of the upcoming 2023 Utah Allies Gala. Each year at the Eccles theater, the event that gathers allies and the LGBTQ community takes place. The night benefits the work that Equality Utah does on Capitol Hill.

This year the Indigo Girls will be headlining, Broadway and television star Utah’s own Claybourne Elder is performing, and the theme is Western Americana Eleganza. Dress to impress,and get creative in your High Western Couture. Get your ticket asap!

October 14th, check in begins at 6 pm. Eccles Theater in SLC.

Website equalityutah.org