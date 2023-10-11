SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This weekend, the Natural History Museum of Utah is gearing up to host a magnificent celebration of Native American art and culture at its 10th Annual Indigenous Art Market. This public show and sale, taking place on October 14 and 15 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm will feature over 45 Native artists hailing from Utah and across the United States. Every purchase directly supports the talented artists.

Suzanne Ruhlman, the museum store manager and visionary behind NHMU’s Indigenous Art Market, and Eugene Tapahe, a Navajo designer, artist, and photographer joined us on the show to touch on the messages that can be heard at the event. Attendees can also find an array of fine art and jewelry at various price points, allowing everyone to take home a piece of Native American culture. To learn more and reserve your tickets, visit NHMU’s website.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is also hosting the “Wild World: Stories of Conservation and Hope” exhibition, sharing tales of conservation success stories from around the world. Here you can enjoy live animal interactions with wildlife educators in half-hour presentations taking place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.