Incredible fix for a broken door

You might not guess it by looking at her, but Surae is one tough cookie! While doing a routine stretch using the handle of her door, she pulled it right off the hinges. What to do? She figured she’d have to replace her entire door, when she thought to call our favorite handyman first, Mike Van Brakel of Mr. Nice Guys!

Would you believe he showed us how to fix this using toothpicks right from the cupboard? No, really! Check it out, and try it for yourself. And if you still need help, he can come to you, too! Thanks, Mike. And no more door stretches, Surae.

Call Mike at 801-362-8134

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

