Incredible car show at Strawberry Days

Pleasant Grove’s Strawberry Days kicks off today and one exciting event they had was their car show! Lisa Coombs, President of the Pleasant Grove Honorary Colonels, came by to tell us what types of cars they had!

They brought 7 classic cars to preview some of the cars that will be at their car show:

-’77 Corvette

-’64 GTO

-’66 Chevy II Nova SS

-’67 Camaro SS

-’69 Chevelle SS

-’66 Mustang Fastback Shelby Reso-mod

-’68 Mustang Fastback

Donations are welcome and they will be seeking tickets for their drawings. All proceeds go to the Pleasant Grove Police Dept. K-9 unit and the “While You Were Away Program”.

For more information visit their website.