“In Bed With the UnWed” podcast launches next month!

Our friend Marie Carmel, founder of support group for divorcees The UnWed, stopped by to tell us all about her latest project. Along with co-host Lyman Winn, the two are excited to announce the launch of their new dating podcast, “In Bed With The UnWed” next month!

They joke that they are “good at divorce”, and we can’t wait for the two of them to bring their banter and big personalities to us. The number one question they get asked after divorce, is how to meet new single people, or make single friends? The second biggest issue is dating after divorce.

Nothing is off the table when it comes to breaking up, moving on, love, sex, and beyond. Marie and Lyman look forward to sharing their experiences, chatting with guests, and helping to answer questions from those writing in.

If you’re divorced and looking for support from those who truly get it, reach out to TheUnWed.

For more, visit unwedcommunity.com follow on IG @the_unwed and YouTube TheUnWed