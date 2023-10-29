Amplified Health and Aesthestics is helping men and women look and feel their very best

DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Amplified Health and Aesthetics is dedicated to providing excellent aesthetics and cosmetic service. The team’s ultimate objective is to improve patient’s quality of life and health. Everyone who seeks care at the clinic receives individualized attention and an actionable strategy to help them feel good about themselves inside and out.

Assisting men and women with sexual health and wellness is an important part of the services provided at Amplified Health and Aesthetics. Recent statistics indicate that between 50-60 percent of men over the age of 40 are impacted by erectile dysfunction. ED can cause stress and put a strain on relationships. Health experts says it is important to seek treatment.

Dr. Angela Petersen visited GTU to explain her approach to treating erectile dysfunction.

At Amplified Health, they use a biologic regenerative product that contains growth factors, cytokines, hyaluronic acid, and STEM CELLS. These components in their signature treatment are higher compared with PRP and other biologics that are needed to build and repair tissue to increase vascularity and repairing nerves in the penile shaft which will help with improved erectile function, making intimacy spontaneous and natural. Dr. Petersen says, treatment is more effective and less time consuming than Shock Wave Therapy that has shown to be very ineffective and most of the times the improvement that is seen with Shock Wave Therapy is masked with the use of Tadalafil (Cialis) or Siladenafil (Viagra).

The experts at Amplified Health and Aesthetics are committed to helping men and women achieve their aesthetic and health objectives, whatever they may be.

