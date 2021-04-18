Impress your guests by gifting them these beautiful confections

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

You’re one smart cookie when you order these tasty treats! Jenny Nelson, from Jenny’s Frosted Cookies, shows us how you can create beautiful, edible art from decorating cookies

Jenny says that almost anything you can do on paper with paint you can do on a cookie.

Wet on wet

Brush technique

Other options are Watercolor, texture with brushes or piping, layering, dipping, etc.

Royal icing consistency

Outline and Flooding

Check out how easy it is to learn these cookie decorating methods.

Follow Jenny on FB, and IG so you can find gifts and treats for teacher appreciation, Mother’s Day, Graduation, and all the holidays that follow. She also does custom orders for companies, teams, showers, or parties.