Jeff Whiting from Pizzeria Limone joined us in the kitchen with a recipe for all the vegans out there.
Impossible Meatball Pizza
Ingredients:
- 2 Lbs. Impossible Meat
- 2 cloves of garlic
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup basil finely chopped
- ½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cracked pepper
- ½ tsp favorite spice
Directions:
- 1 ½ inch round meatballs cooked until firm at 400 degrees cut into 4 sections
- 10″ dough stretched
- 3 oz. fresh marinara
- 5 cheeses: aged mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino, and asiago