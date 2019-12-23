Impossible Meatball Pizza

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

Jeff Whiting from Pizzeria Limone joined us in the kitchen with a recipe for all the vegans out there.

Impossible Meatball Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 2 Lbs. Impossible Meat
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup basil finely chopped
  • ½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cracked pepper
  • ½ tsp favorite spice

Directions:

  1. 1 ½ inch round meatballs cooked until firm at 400 degrees cut into 4 sections
  2. 10″ dough stretched
  3. 3 oz. fresh marinara
  4. 5 cheeses: aged mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino, and asiago

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook