Emilio Manuel Camu was in studio this morning with the hottest topic of today, the importance of minority voting. Hear why i’s important for minorities to show up to the polls, the challenges minorities face in regards to voting, and how organizations are helping those wanting to vote, and get their voice heard! It’s urgent to get out, and vote today.
Emilio Manuel
Adviser, University of Utah First-Gen Scholars
Immediate Past President, OCA Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates Utah
NAFCON Liaison, Filipino American National Historical Society – Utah
Director, Pilipino American Association of Utah
Commissioner, Utah Multicultural Commission
Importance of minority voting
