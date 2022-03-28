LaVonne Wells Sandberg, a spiritual teacher and global speaker, joined GTU for Mindful Monday to teach viewers why keeping your word to yourself builds trust in others. Sandberg shared that keeping your own word helps build character, improve integrity, and makes yourself more reliable.

1. Keeping your word builds and strengthens your integrity. Set a goal for yourself and try to stick with it! If you tell your brain you’re going to do something, make sure you actually follow through and do it! This helps build integrity within yourself.

2. Be aware of what you’re committing to and pause before making agreements. Overcommitment is real! Everyone has made at least one false promise in their lives. Don’t commit to things that you aren’t positive about attending.

3. You can always renegotiate. Don’t feel like it’s the end of the world when a commitment falls through. Take a deep breath and renegotiate. Stressing about a situation isn’t productive!

If you or a loved one would like more ways to connect with Spirital teacher Sandberg, follow the links below!

website: lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher