JT Laybourne joined us this morning to talk heart health.

Laybourne is an influencer on TikTok and volunteer for American Heart Association. On Tuesday, he accepted the AHA Voice of the Mission Award during the National Volunteer Awards event for the impact he has made.

Using his social media platform, Laybourne raised nearly $1 million by sharing his own heart disease survivor story to amplify AHA’s mission. In addition to raising money on his platform, he has held a masterclass in fundraising to help others raise awareness.

For more, follow @jt_laybourne and @americanheartassociation on TikTok.