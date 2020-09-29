Impact Mag throws Black Maskquerade Affair

IMPACT Magazine recently celebrated 10 years in the publishing business, and was named Magazine of the Year by the MMMBC Literary Awards Committee! The mission of IMPACT is to empower, encourage, and educate readers on ordinary people living extraordinary lives. IMPACT has chosen to highlight those who are making an impact in Utah that is felt around the world! Nikki Walker, a Who’s Who of Black Utah honoree, joined us today to give us all the details of the inaugural Who’s Who of Black Utah!

EIC Tunisha Brown was floored by the level of Black Excellence in Salt Lake when she traveled to Utah for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She researched and landed on seven influential individuals whom she saw making an IMPACT on communities.

This event will take place on October 9th at Lake Effect in Downtown SLC. The ticket only event is COVID compliant. Among the Who’s Who: Emma E. Houston, Training & Development Facilitator – Salt Lake County Human Resources, Nikki Walker, Brand Experience & Community Engagement Director at Domo, Alyssha Dairshow, Executive Director – Curly Me!, Shawn Newell, Vice President of Business Development – Industrial Supply Company, Michelle Love-Day, Med Educational Consultant, James Jackson, Founder Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, Cameron Williams, Director of Diversity & Principal Sales Architect For Domo.

Nikki tells us this IMPACT Magazine event is a grown and sexy networking experience, celebrating these amazing men and women. Complimentary Cocktail Hour with butler passed hor d’oeuvres with a cash bar begins at 6 pm. The butler passed drinks and hor d’oeuvres will be available while the goodness last! Dress is all black cocktail attire, there will be parking for an additional cost, no refunds are given, but you are able to attend, you can transfer the ticket to another guests name. Email info@impactbrandstrategists.com the name of who the ticket will be transferred to. Be sure to have the name of the ticketholder and the Order #.

Each attendee must present an ID or their receipt from their purchase to enter the venue. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Lake Effect is located at 155 W 200 S, Salt Lake City. Purchase tickets at www.theimpactmagazine.com

Follow IMPACT Magazine @impactmagazine

Follow Nikki Walker @LeighAnn @nikkiwalkerpr.net and Tunisha Brown @momentswithtunisha