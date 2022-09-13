

Imago Medical spa specializes in permanent hair restoration. They also offer other medical spa services such as filler, Botox, laser hair removal, RF (radio frequency) micro needling, and MOXI and BBL. Most of these procedures made popular by Kim Kardashian.

Blair Underwood has jumped on board and tell us why he decided to get involved with this medical spa. Blair said this spa is a one of a kin. The culture is awesome.

They are having a huge event on September 15th at Imago Medical Spa from 4-8pm

Address: 22 W Fireclay Ave, Murray UT

First 100 people to arrive get an awesome swag box!

Dress code: casual or dressy! Whatever you feel comfortable and confident in!

There will be Live demos, vendors, prizes, food, drinks and more!

Website: imagomedicalspa.com

Instagram: @imago_medical_