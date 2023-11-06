SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – In the spirit of gratitude these upcoming holidays, IFA is launching the “Feeding Furriends Animal Food Drive.” Partnering with Purina, Hill’s Science Diet, and Victor, IFA aims to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries in the communities they proudly serve.

From November 6th to 18th, community members can contribute by purchasing a 40-50 lb. bag of livestock feed or pet food and adding a donation of $1- $10 to any in-store purchase. For every 10 bags sold, IFA will be donating 1 bag of food/feed to a local shelter/rescue partner, up to a one-month supply per partner.

For more information visit info.ifa.coop/animalfooddrive

Sponsored by IFA