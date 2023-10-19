GTU contributor Barby Garcia was back on the show to give us tips and tricks to give your home a glam-up, whether you rent or own. If you feel stagnant with your colors and decor, there are easy and affordable ways you can boujee your home up, and be playful with your space.

A gallery wall is rental-friendly and gives the alternative to painting a room. Start by finding one piece of art that you love, and build from there. Barby says the prints and framed art on Etsy is a favorite, along with thrifting and garage sales. You can also use mirrors, experiment with larger pieces and various sizes.

She shows us a demo with peel-and-stick wallpaper, is the best way to dress up any room. Rental-friendly, you can also use it on a piece of furniture, cabinets, your stairs, and bathrooms. We learn how to apply it and keep it from bubbling up.

Follow Barby at @barbywithayy