If you like to wear many hats, then you don’t want to miss this trendy business

If you’re a woman who likes to wear many hats, then you don’t want to miss this trendy business. Ginger Parrish, Founder/President of Gigi Pip believed that women should be confident in all the “hats” they wear. Both figuratively + literally. She came by to share about her business.

Gigi Pip started with a literal obsession for hats! For years, Ginger had been buying hats. Come to find out, men had more options. They were stiffer + higher quality than what they could find for women, so she saw a gap in the market and they put their heads down and got to work. For Ginger, building the brand was a real struggle until they pinpointed this tagline: “For the women who wear many hats”. Once they had that in place, all of the pieces started to fall into place. At the stroke of midnight on Black Friday in 2015, Gigi Pip was born. They have 2 retail locations at Downtown SLC and inside Fashion Place Mall.

These are their most popular styles:

‘Monroe’ – Currently their best-seller, flattering on all face shapes and versatile overall seasons.

’Ezra’ – Goes back to confidence as it’s a statement maker. I’ve been wearing hats for years so I’ve built up the confidence to rock any hat.

‘ River’ – Great sun coverage, Guatemalan palm, impeccable quality, and impossible to keep in stock, yes, you can wear felt in the summer!

Gigi Pips hats are adjustable and come in 4 sizes.

They offer a confidence guarantee on all orders – if you don’t feel confident in the hat you got whether it’s style or fit, etc. They’ll replace it!

Promotions:

Use ‘GOODTHINGS’ for 20% off the rest of the week.

Find Gigi Pip online, IG, and FB.