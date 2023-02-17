- On Good Things Utah this morning – While you may feel pretty comfortable at your regular salon or barbershop, sometimes clients can get a little too comfortable, and the professionals with the scissors just wish people would, well, cut it out. There are certain actions people might not realize are rude, but they have a major impact on the hairstylist’s ability to perform their job or the experience of other customers and staff members in the salon. They can even negatively impact the rest of the stylist’s day long after you exit the premises. To help everyone better understand the most respectful way to behave while getting their hair done, we interviewed six long-time hair pros from salons around the country to ask about the rudest behaviors they regularly witness from their clients.
- Arriving Late
- Among the stylists polled, the No. 1 complaint was customer tardiness. “A single late customer can create a domino effect on a whole day’s work schedule,” explained Viktor Holas, who has been a barber for eight years and currently works at San Diego’s Wise Barber. “This means that other clients will be forced to wait despite being there on time. It also puts more pressure on the stylist to work as fast as possible to restore the original timeline.” Furthermore, “lateness can end up denying your hairdresser their usual 5 to 10 minutes of much-deserved rest in between cuts,” Holas said. If you’re unexpectedly running late, call your salon as soon as possible to let them know. And when you arrive, be mindful of helping the remainder of the appointment go as smoothly and quickly as possible to avoid a backlog.
- Talking On Your Phone
- “There are levels to this,” noted 12-year industry pro Yvey Valcin, who heads up Seattle’s Yvey Salon. If the call is important, such as regarding your children or work, try to make it quick and keep your voice low. “But if it’s just a casual conversation,” Valcin added, “that is not very respectful.” If you do have to make a quick phone call during your appointment, don’t ignore your stylist in the process. “If you are asked questions about your cut or styling, reply right away” added Olya Iudina, a stylist for 15 years who is with New York City’s IGK NYC. Tune in for more on this Hot Topic or click here to read the entire article: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rude-things-at-hair-salon_l_63daab2be4b0c2b49ae04b16
- Arriving Late
If you are doing these rude things at your hair salon, cut it out
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now