American Idol fan fave performs live

Start warming up your vocal cords because America’s favorite live singing competition is back for another season and they are coming to Utah. American Idol will be holding open auditions in Salt Lake City August 29th!

We got to hear one of last season’s fan favorites, Uche, perform here on GTU. Due to the creativity of artists like Uche and Alejandro Aranda from last season, we can expect to see more singers performing their original songs this upcoming season.

American Idol producers are traveling to 22 cities this summer looking for their next big star. The competition is bound to be a live changing experience so, if you think that you’ve got what it takes check out AmericanIdol.com/auditions for audition information!